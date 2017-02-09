Thousands lose power as snowstorm sweeps into Rhode Island

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ Rhode Islanders are hunkered down amid a storm threatening to bring up to 18 inches of snow.

National Grid reports around 12,000 Rhode Island customers were without Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Gina Raimondo is asking people to stay off the roads and allow plows to do their work.

The National Weather Service has extended a blizzard warning to the entire south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. It says strong to damaging winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected, and says snow is expected to fall at a rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour.

State Police have investigated five minor car crashes and helped several motorists whose cars slid off the road. No injuries have been reported.

