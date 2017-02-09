Southbound lanes on I-95 re-open

By: News Staff

All lanes of Route 95 are now open to traffic after several lanes were closed because of traffic-related issues during the storm.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed nearing Exit 7 due to tractor-trailer trucks that became stuck in the snow. The southbound lanes between Exits 2 and 3, between Richmond and Hopkinton were also closed because of similar issues.

Rhode Island State Police advises drivers to stay off all highways during the storm if possible.

