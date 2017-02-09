Governor asks people to stay home as snowstorm winds down - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Governor asks people to stay home as snowstorm winds down

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Gov. Gina Raimondo is imploring people to stay home as the biggest storm to hit the Northeast this winter winds down.              

Two stretches of Interstate 95 South were temporarily closed because several tractor-trailer trucks got stuck, stopping dozens of cars and causing significant delays from Exit 2 through Exit 7.              

State police say the highway has reopened and traffic is moving slowly.              

The Democratic governor said there have been about 15 accidents with no serious injuries.     

Raimondo says road conditions are still poor and hundreds of plows are working to clear the roads for the morning commute.            

National Grid reports around 8,000 Rhode Island customers were without power Thursday afternoon.             

The National Weather Service says Providence, New Bedford, Massachusetts and Block Island, Rhode Island met blizzard criteria.

