Trump tweets 'SEE YOU IN COURT' after ruling

SAN FRANCISCO, C.A. - President Donald Trump has tweeted, "SEE YOU IN COURT" after a federal appeals court refused to reinstate his ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

Trump's also says in the tweet that "THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"

In a unanimous decision, the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S.

Thursday's ruling marked another legal setback for the new administration's immigration policy.

A federal appeals court says the U.S. government hadn't pointed to any evidence that anyone from the countries named in the executive order had committed a "terrorist attack" in the U.S.

The panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said, "Rather than present evidence to explain the need for the executive order, the government has taken the position that we must not review its decision at all. We disagree, as explained above."

A federal appeals court has noted that there are compelling public interests on both sides of President Donald Trump's travel ban, which is one reason it has generated so much scrutiny.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said, "On the one hand, the public has a powerful interest in national security and in the ability of an elected president to enact policies. And on the other, the public also has an interest in free flow of travel, in avoiding separation of families, and in freedom from discrimination."

Three federal judges say the U.S. government presented no evidence to explain the urgent need for President Donald Trump's executive order to take effect immediately.

The panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says courts have the authority to review presidential orders on immigration and national security.

