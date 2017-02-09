Guns, drugs and body armor, father and son arrested

By: The Associated Press

SCITUATE, R.I. – A father and son were arrested on Wednesday after a six month long investigation led to the seizure of a large amount of MDMA, seven guns, a silencer, and three body armor vests.

According to Rhode Island State Police, 29-year-old Justin M. Graham, of West Greenwich and 59-year-old Gary S. Graham, of Coventry were arrested after search warrants were executed at both of their homes.

During the search, investigators seized 245 grams of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), a synthetic drug producing effects similar to the popular drug commonly known as Ecstasy or Molly, with the street value of around $40,000-$50,000.

Seven guns were also seized, including one fully automatic M-4 assault rifle, a silencer, and three body armor vests.

Rhode Island State Police say they looked into both suspects’ previous criminal records, discovering both are prohibited from possessing firearms and body armor.

The investigation also revealed the father and son were allegedly importing the illegal drugs from other countries and distributing them throughout Rhode Island.

Justin Graham was charged with the following offenses:

Conspiracy to possess and distribute a controlled substance.

Two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (MDMA).

Possession of a controlled substance (MDMA).

Seven counts of possession of a firearm while committing a controlled substance violation.

Seven counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Possession of a machine gun.

Possession of a silencer.

There counts of possession of body armor.

Simple possession of child pornography.

Graham was also was arrested on a warrant from Rhode Island State Police charging him with:

Conspiracy to possess and deliver a controlled substance

Soliciting another to commit a crime

Possession with intent to deliver (MDMA)

Possession of controlled substance (MDMA).

Gary Graham was arrested on the following charges:

Conspiracy to possess and deliver a controlled substance.

Two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (MDMA).

Possession of a controlled substance (MDMA).

Seven counts of possession of a firearm while committing a controlled substance violation.

Seven counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Possession of a machine gun.

Possession of a silencer.

Three counts of possession of body armor.

Father and son were ordered held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions, pending arraignment in District Court tomorrow.

