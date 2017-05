By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. — The winter storm cancelled dozens of flights Friday morning at both T.F. Green and Logan airports.

In fact, 11% of all flights out of Logan have been cancelled as of Friday morning.

T.F. Green cancelled 16 flights Friday morning, which is about 25% of all flights leaving the airport.

Officials say these cancellations could last through the weekend.

Passengers are encouraged to check delays and cancellations before heading out.

