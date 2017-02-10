38 Studios court hearing to approve settlement - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

38 Studios court hearing to approve settlement

By Bianca Buono

Finally, the case is closed. The years-long legal battle over Curt Schilling's failed video game company 38 Studios is over.

First Southwest reached a settlement with the state of Rhode Island agreeing to pay $16 million for its portion of the suit and Friday morning, Superior Court Judge Michael Silverstein approved it.

"It was a very difficult case and we think the result demonstrates that it was a very worthwhile undertaking so we're happy to have done it and happy to have completed it," said Max Wistow, who represented Rhode Island in the case.

This brings the total money recouped from the settlement to $61 million, but Curt Schilling’s failed video game company left tax payers on the hook for $88 million in obligation bonds.

"It would've been nice to get 100 cents on the dollar but there were many many open issues in the case," Wistow said outside of court.

Now, Governor Gina Raimondo says she plans to file a petition in superior court next week to release the documents from the grand jury investigation. She released a statement following Friday's court decision saying in part, "Now that the civil case and criminal case is closed, we should make all documents available to the public and give the people of our state closure."

Rhode Island State Police support the release of the documents while the Attorney General opposes it.

