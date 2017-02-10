Connecticut mom gives birth during blizzard

By: News Staff

NEW HAVEN, CT — While police warned people to stay off the roads Thursday, one New Haven woman did not have that choice.

The mom went to labor in the middle of the night and had to race out into the storm to deliver her baby.

However, when she arrived at the hospital, she was told to go home until she was farther along.

“I was screaming trying to get them to hurry up. I thought the baby was coming in the car. My water broke in the car.”

Luckily, the mom did make it back in time, and both she and the baby are doing well.

