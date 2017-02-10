Connecticut mom gives birth during blizzard - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Connecticut mom gives birth during blizzard

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

NEW HAVEN, CT — While police warned people to stay off the roads Thursday, one New Haven woman did not have that choice.

The mom went to labor in the middle of the night and had to race out into the storm to deliver her baby.

However, when she arrived at the hospital, she was told to go home until she was farther along.

“I was screaming trying to get them to hurry up. I thought the baby was coming in the car. My water broke in the car.”

Luckily, the mom did make it back in time, and both she and the baby are doing well.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.