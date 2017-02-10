Woman killed in early morning fire in Fall River

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, MASS. — A Fall River woman is dead after an early morning fire broke out in her Globe Street home Friday. Family members saying a heater may be to blame for the deadly fire.

A bitterly cold night had temperatures hovering near zero. A member of the victim’s family told ABC6 News that a heater they were using to keep warm caught fire and lead to disaster.

Fire crews were called to 356 Globe Street around 4:30 Friday morning. A woman in her 50’s was found unresponsive on the third floor of the home suffering from smoke inhalation.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but later died from her injuries.

A woman who lives in the home says a heater caught clothes on fire is to blame for the fire. Everyone else in the home was able to get out safely.

The District Attorney has not yet identified the victim pending notification of her family, and the official cause of the fire has not yet been released.

