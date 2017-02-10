Warwick City Officials: $100 fine for not cleaning sidewalks

By: News Staff
WARWICK, R.I. — The City of Warwick is reminding residents that they are responsible for clearing their sidewalks.
The city has identified dozens of streets and sidewalks that are a priority because school routes.
Warwick officials say residents have 72 hours after the snow storm to clear priority sidewalks.
Penalties for non-removal of snow and ice include warnings for the first offense, and a fine of $100 for the second offense.
Here is a list of the streets:
