Warwick City Officials: $100 fine for not cleaning sidewalks

Warwick City Officials: $100 fine for not cleaning sidewalks

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. — The City of Warwick is reminding residents that they are responsible for clearing their sidewalks.

The city has identified dozens of streets and sidewalks that are a priority because school routes.

Warwick officials say residents have 72 hours after the snow storm to clear priority sidewalks.

Penalties for non-removal of snow and ice include warnings for the first offense, and a fine of $100 for the second offense.

Here is a list of the streets:

