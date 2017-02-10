Mother pleads guilty to accessory charge in 'Baby Doe' case - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Mother pleads guilty to accessory charge in 'Baby Doe' case

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) _ A mother has pleaded guilty to helping dispose of her toddler's body after authorities say her boyfriend killed the girl.

Rachelle Bond entered her guilty plea Friday in Suffolk Superior Court in a plea agreement with prosecutors that's expected to lead to her release from jail less than two years after her daughter's body washed up on a Boston Harbor island.

Bond was charged as an accessory after the fact in the 2015 killing of 2-year-old Bella Bond. Her then-boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, is currently awaiting trial on a murder charge.

Bella's body was found in a plastic bag on Deer Island. The girl was initially known only as Baby Doe.

A composite image of the girl was shared by millions on social media before she was identified.

Prosecutors said they will recommend a sentence of time-served after Bond testifies against McCarthy.

© The Associated Press WLNE-TV / ABC6

