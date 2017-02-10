Central Falls arson suspect confesses: no apparent motive

Phillip Parrott. Courtesy of the Central Falls Police Department.

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. – An arson suspect has been taken into custody on Friday, authorities say.

The Central Falls Police Department says 56-year-old Phillip Parrott, of Central Falls, gave a full confession about deliberately setting a fire at 137 Earle Street back on January 28th.

Three Central Falls police officers were recently honored for safely rescuing seven residents from the blaze.

Parrott was arraigned Friday afternoon on the charge of first degree arson, and was ordered to be held at the ACI as a Superior Court violator.

Authorities say Parrott was identified from surveillance video obtained by Central Falls Police Detectives.

There was no apparent motive.

