A Blackstone farmer faces animal cruelty charges

A Blackstone farmer faces animal cruelty charges

A farmer in Blackstone is facing animal cruelty charges after some of his animals were found living in unsanitary conditions.

Gary Guibault, 61, was released this week after being charged with two counts of animal cruelty by custodian.

Members of the MSPCA say they visited the farm several times and found the cows very thin and living in unsanitary conditions. Chickens and other livestock were also in dirty conditions, and a steer inside the barn was found lying in feces and urine.

Guibault told police that the cows were thin because they were nursing and the steer was sick.

Guibault was given 30 days to fix the alleged problems, but during follow-up visits, the MSPCA officers saw that not all issues were fixed.       

Guilbault is scheduled to be back in court on February 24 for pre-trial hearing.

