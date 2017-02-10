Bristol police seek help finding stolen boat

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

BRISTOL, M.A. - The Bristol Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a stolen boat on Friday.

According to police, officers are searching for the operator of a dark colored pick-up truck , as well as the missing vessel, that was last seen on surveillance footage on February 6th, 2017.

Authorities say this vehicle was involved in a larceny from a local business.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bristol Police Department at (401) 253-6900.

The investigation is ongoing.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017