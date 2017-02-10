Plows, residents at odds while digging out from Thursday's storm

By Alana Cerrone

After hours of snow blowing and shoveling heavy snow, you think it's time to finally head inside - but then a plow comes by, undoing all your hard work.

“People empty their driveways out onto the street the plows push it back into the driveway so...it's kind of a mess."

But it's the reality city residents must face after a 12-inch snowfall. "It’s just a total mess it'll be a few days before it's cleaned up I mean we're used to this by now."

"They did the best they could just like everybody else, that's all."

Jose Rosa owns several properties, mostly on main streets. But his one house on a back road in Providence gives him the most trouble. "Side streets are what usually get the short end of the stick."

And once the plow does go by, he's dealing with the same issue as many others.

"This is what we pay our taxes for - get blocked in."

"Getting my car out this morning was fun - broke my second windshield wiper - so that was great - so I called an Uber."

When she's not Ubering, Kylie Wyman has also been walking, finding most sidewalks clear - but not all.

On Groton Street, a small back road in Providence, residents were just shoveling out at 1:00pm. In fact, the plow only went by at 10:00 that morning.

“Usually one of the guys on the street does it well enough that we can get out...but...often times the city doesn't come."

