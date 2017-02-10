Man sentenced for operating butane hash oil lab out of home

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Westerly man who operated a butane hash oil lab [BHO] out of his home has been sentenced to three years of probation on Friday.

41-year-old Scott Slagel, who had previously plead guilty on May 13th, 2016 was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court.

Authorities say back on November 27th, 2015, investigators discovered an active BHO lab when crews were responding to a fire in a multi-unit apartment building in Westerly.

Once the fire was extinguished, a number of items related to a BHO manufacturing laboratory, including marijuana plants, multiple cans of butane, glass tubes and a vacuum oven containing butane hash oil were located and seized by investigators.

Slagel admitted to the court, at the time of his guilty plea, that he used the items described to manufacture BHO.

“This activity poses an enormous threat to human life. Where BHO manufacturing is going on, no one is safe: not those involved in the illegal operation themselves; not those who happen to be living or visiting nearby; not first responders. The demand for BHO, whether for purported medical purposes or otherwise, cannot justify its production, given the magnitude of risk. Second, those who continue to engage in the production of BHO, notwithstanding what ought to be abundantly clear by now, will be the strong focus of our collective law enforcement efforts,” said United States Attorney Peter F. Neronha.

