Police searching for Dunkin Donuts robber

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

FALL RIVER, M.A. - Fall River Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man involved in a robbery.

Officials say the unidentified suspect was involved in a robbery back on Friday, January 27th, 2017, at the Dunkin Donuts on Rhode Island Avenue.

The suspect is believed to be around 6'1-6'3" with a medium build.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a grey sweater, jeans white sneakers, and what appears to be a white shirt tied in a manner to hide his face.

The suspect fled the scene, running north on Rhode Island Avenue toward Slade Street.

Anyone with information leading to the identification and apprehension of this individual is encouraged to contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017