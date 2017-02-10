Two tours of Superman Building available to public

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, RI – Two public tours of the Superman Building have been announced on Friday.

Reservations for both tours will be available for booking starting on February 14th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

The two tour dates are:

Saturday, February 18, at 10:00am, 11:00am, noon, 2:00pm and 3:00pm.

Saturday, March 4, at 10:00am, 11:00am, noon, 2:00pm and 3:00pm.

The tours will last approximately forty five minutes, and each time slot will be able to accommodate 30 people for a total of 150 attendees each Saturday.

Reservations can only be made online.

Officials say tickets will be free of charge and available on a first come, first serve basis, with a limit of two per person.

Tickets are required in order to enter the property.

For more information about the Superman Building please visit www.savesupermanri.com.

