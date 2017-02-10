Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Providence

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Two people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, one with serious injuries after an officer-involved shooting happened near the corner of Charles and Branch Ave in Providence Friday night. Two police officers were also injured, although the extent of their injuries were not immediately made known.

Witnesses described seeing one male and one female taken away by ambulance shortly before 10pm.

According to police, the two suspects were wanted by Bristol Police in connection to a "deceased person." They led police on a short chase before winding up on Branch Ave in front of a Rite Aid. The vehicle the two suspects drove was seen surrounded by police cruisers on scene.

State Police joined Providence and Bristol Police on scene and continued the investigation well into the night.



