Brown Can't Stop Harvard Comeback at the Pizzitola Center

Providence, R.I. – Bryce Aikin scored 18 of his game high 23 points in the second half to help Harvard overcome a 10-point second half deficit and rally for an 87-74 Ivy League win over Brown Saturday evening at the Pizzitola Sports Center.

Harvard improves to 13-7 overall, 5-2 in the Ivy League, while Brown falls to 11-12 overall, 2-5 in league play.

“It’s a disappointing loss,” said Brown head coach Mike Martin. “We played well for stretches but we missed too many chances at the free throw line. We were smart getting to the line, but the ball just didn’t go in today. This is one we left out there.”

Senior forward Steven Spieth (Dallas, TX), the Ivy League third leading scorer, paced the Bears with 21 points to lead four Brown double figure scorers.

Brown senior guard Tavon Blackmon (Upper Marlboro, MD) had 14 points and six assists, while sophomore forward Obi Okolie (Ajax, Ontario) just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore Travis Fuller (Encinitas, CA) also chipped in with 11 points for the Bears, while senior JR Hobbie (Spring Lake, NJ) added nine points.

The Bears will look back at missed opportunities from the free throw line in the second half, missing three front ends of one-and-ones, and connecting on 12-of-22 free throws in the half. Harvard sizzled from the line, shooting 96-percent (23-of-24) overall.

Aikin connected on 7-of-15 field goals and 7-of 7 free throws in scoring his 23 points. Seth Townes had 12 of his 17 points in the opening half for the Crimson, while Siyani Chambers had 15 points and a game high seven assists.

The Bears trailed 32-28 with 2:42 left in the opening half and closed with a 7-0 run, fueled by three points by Spieth and baskets by Fuller and Okolie, to grab a 35-32 lead at intermission.

Freshman Joshua Howard’s (Charlotte, NC) layup at the 13:54 mark of the second half lifted the Bears to their biggest lead, 51-41.

Harvard chipped away at the lead and took a 64-57 lead with 6:45 remaining on two free throws by Chambers to cap off a 23-6 Crimson run.

Brown had the benefit of a four-point play, a trey by Hobbie and a free throw by Spieth to trail, 66-63, with 6:02 remaining.

The Crimson quickly put the game away with a 9-1 run to grab a 75-64 lead with 3:25 left on a layup by Zena Edosomwan.

The Bears are back in action again tomorrow evening (Saturday), facing Dartmouth at the Pizzitola Sports Center. Tip-off is 6:00 pm