PC Friars Retire Hockey Numbers for Lamoriello, Wilson and Granato, Then Beat UConn for 9th Straight

PC news release...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Sophomore Erik Foley recorded his first career hat trick, including the game-winning goal with 6:56 to play as the No. 11/12 Providence College men’s hockey team edged UConn, 4-3, on Friday night at Schneider Arena. With the win, the Friars extended the second longest winning streak in the NCAA this season to nine games.

SCORE

No. 11/12 Providence – 4 | UConn – 3

NEW RECORDS

Providence – 18-8-4 (10-6-2 HEA) | UConn – 10-12-8 (6-8-4 HEA)

VENUE

Schneider Arena – Providence, R.I.?

GAME FLOW & NOTES

- Prior to the game, the program retired the jerseys Friar hockey legends Lou Lamoriello, Ron Wilson, and Cammi Granato.

- The Huskies got on the board first just 6:20 in as Brian Morgan’s net drive found a crease past Hawkey on a delayed penalty.

- Erik Foley notched his first of three on the night after going coast-to-coast and finishing off his rebound. Hayden Hawkey recorded his first career assist on the play.

- Providence outshot the Huskies by a 17-8 margin in the first period and has outshot opponents 92-35 in the first period over the past six games.

- UConn regained the lead just 29 seconds in the middle frame on Spencer Naas’ 14th goal of the season.

- The Friars responded on the power play just 3:36 later as Brian Pinho found a seam through Rob Nichols’ short side to knot the game at 2-2.

- Foley gave the Friars a 3-2 lead at the 14:03 mark when his wrap-around attempt deflected off of Nichols’ pad and hit the back crossbar. After nearly three minutes of uninterrupted action, the Friars challenged the call on the ice and Foley was awarded his 12th goal of the season.

- UConn evened things up on the power play at the 7:42 mark of the third period as Brian Morgan struck for his second of the game.

- Josh Wilkins was awarded a penalty shot at 8:21 of the third, but was denied by Nichols to keep the game tied at three.

- Foley gave the Friars the lead for good with his first career hat trick and 13th goal of the season as he put back a re-direct from Brian Pinho to put Providence up 4-3. The hat trick was a first for a Friar forward since Nick Saracino vs. UConn on Feb. 7, 2015.

- Providence was 16-for-16 on the penalty kill over the past four games until Morgan’s goal at 7:42 of the third period.

- Hayden Hawkey made 15 saves for the Friars for his 18th win of the season, while Rob Nichols stopped 48 for the Huskies.

- Brian Pinho extended his point streak to six games (3-5-8).

- Shots on goal: Providence 52, UConn 18. Shot attempts: Providence 84, UConn 45.

- The 52 shots on goal were a season high for the Friars.

- Shot blocks: Providence 11, UConn 18.

- The Friars are 13-2-2 over their last 17 games.

- Providence earned its fourth consecutive two-game sweep of an opponent.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (UC) – 6:20/1st – EV – Brian Morgan (unassisted) – Net drive by Morgan yielded a shot that popped into the air and landed into the net.

1-1 (PC) – 8:34/1st – EV – Erik Foley (Hawkey) – Foley gathered a rebound from Hawkey, went coast-to-coast and finished off his own rebound.

2-1 (UC) – :29/2nd – EV – Spencer Naas (Thompson, Nichols) – Naas let a shot from the left wing go and it deflected off Desharnais’ stick and over the shoulder of Hawkey.

2-2 (PC) 4:05/2nd – PP – Brian Pinho (Björkqvist, Foley) – Stuff shot from the short side.

3-2 (PC) – 14:03/2nd – EV – Erik Foley (Wilkins, Pinho) – Wrap-around that kicked off Nichols’ pad and into the top shelf.

3-3 (UC) – 7:42/3rd – PP – Brian Morgan (Thompson, Masonius) – Wrist shot from the left circle over the blocker of Hawkey.

4-3 (PC) – 13:04/3rd – PP – Erik Foley (Pinho, Walman) – Pinho re-directed a Walman point shot and Foley jammed the rebound past Nichols.

PC GAME HIGHS

Points: Foley (3-1-4)

Goals: Foley (3)

Assists: Pinho (2)

Shots: Foley (7)

Face-offs: Hennessey (15/23)

POWER PLAYS

Providence –2/6

Connecticut – 1/5

LOOKING AHEAD

The Friars will embark on a three-game road trip beginning in South Bend against Notre Dame next weekend. Both games against the Irish can be seen live on NBCSN and on the NBC Live Extra app.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. –Providence College will honor six of its all-time greatest athletes on Saturday. Former Friar men's basketball players Otis Thorpe ‘84 and the late Bruce “Soup” Campbell ’78 and women's basketball player Doris Burke ’87, as well as hockey greats Lou Lamoriello ‘63, Ron Wilson ‘77 and Cammi Granato ’93 all will be recognized as they join the Friar Legends Forever Tradition. The six individuals will be honored during a halftime ceremony at the men’s basketball game versus Butler on February 11. During the ceremony, banners will be unveiled and presented to each individual with their name and uniform number (Thorpe #33, Campbell #23, Burke #11, Lamoriello #14, Wilson #4 and Granato #21).





Following the game, the Providence College Athletic Department will hold a dinner to honor Thorpe, Campbell, Lamoriello, Burke, Wilson and Granato. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails and will be held at the Omni Hotel in Downtown Providence. Fans wishing to purchase tickets to the basketball game to see the halftime ceremonies should visit Friars.com or call 401-865-GOPC. Fans that would like to purchase tickets to the dinner to honor Thorpe, Campbell, Burke, Lamoriello, Wilson and Granato on Saturday, February 11.



Lamoriello, Wilson and Granato also will be honored prior to the men’s hockey game versus UConn at Schneider Arena at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10. Fans who would like to purchase tickets to the hockey game should visit Friars.com or call 401-865-GOPC.





Burke also will be honored at halftime at the women’s basketball home game versus Seton Hall on Sunday, February 19 at noon in Mullaney Gymnasium. Fans who would like to purchase tickets to the women’s basketball game should visit Friars.com or call 401-865-GOPC.





The Friar Legends Forever Tradition began in 1996. To earn the honor, the player or coach must have made a significant impact on Friar basketball and he/she must have received national recognition during his/her career at Providence. Thorpe and Campbell will become the 14th and 15th members of the Friar men's basketball family to be honored as part of the Friar Legends Forever Tradition. Lenny Wilkens `60 was the first PC player to have his number enshrined in 1996. In 2007, the College honored former coaches Joe Mullaney and Dave Gavitt. In 2008, Jimmy Walker `67, Marvin Barnes `74 and Ernie DiGregorio `73 had their numbers honored. In 2009, the College honored John Egan '61. In 2011, Ray Flynn `63 and Vinnie Ernst `63 were honored. In 2014, Kevin Stacom `74 and Joe Hassett `77 were added. The most recent Friars to earn the honor were John Thompson ’64 and Jim Hadnot ’62 in 2015.





Burke will become the fourth player in Providence College women's basketball history to be honored, and the fifth honoree overall. In 2010, former Associate Athletic Director Helen Bert and former Friar great Kathy Finn Hill `84 were honored. In 2014, Tracy Lis `92 was honored. Most recently, Andrea Mangum ’90 joined the Friar Legends in 2015.





Lamoriello, Wilson and Granato will become the first men’s and women’s hockey players to join the Friar Legends Forever Tradition. Thorpe, a native of Lake Worth, Fla., was one of the top centers to ever play for the Friars. He ranks 12th all-time in scoring (1,625 points) and ninth in rebounding (902).





Thorpe, who played in 113 games, also ranks third all-time at Providence in career field goal percentage at .575 (624-1,086). A two-time Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American, Thorpe was the Friars’ first All-BIG EAST honoree, garnering Third Team accolades in 1982 and 1983 and First Team honors in 1984. As a freshman, Thorpe was named to the 1981 BIG EAST All-Rookie Team. He was the ninth selection in the 1984 NBA Draft by Kansas City Kings. He played 1,257 games in the NBA for nine different teams, which is more games than any other Friar. During that time, he averaged 14.0 ppg and 8.2 rpg. In 1994, Thorpe helped the Houston Rockets capture the NBA title.





Campbell, who grew up in New Haven, Conn., was one of the most mobile forwards to play for the Friars. In four seasons at Providence, he registered 1,809 points (14.8 ppg) and 949 rebounds (7.8 rpg). He ranks ninth all-time in scoring for the Friars and eighth all-time in rebounding. In four seasons, Campbell helped lead the team to an 89-35 record (.718). During his time at Providence, the team made two NIT appearances and two NCAA appearances. As a senior, he led the team in scoring (17.8 ppg), and he helped the Friars post a 24-8 mark and advance to the 1978 NCAA Tournament. For his efforts, Campbell was named a UPI Honorable Mention All-American in 1978. He was drafted in the eighth round of the 1978 NBA Draft by the New Jersey Nets.





Lamoriello has done just about everything since coming to the College as a student in 1959. As a player he played both hockey and baseball. He ranks 33rd on the Friars’ all-time scoring list with 58 goals and 60 assists for 118 points in 64 career games. Following graduation, Lamoriello served as assistant coach to Zellio Toppazzini. In his 15 seasons as head coach, the Providence native racked up 248 wins and saw 11 of his 15 teams qualify for post-season play, including the NCAA Tournament in 1978, 1981, and 1983. Lamoriello's final team, the 1982-83 squad, one of the greatest in PC history, went 33-10-0 and finished third in the NCAA's. Following that season, he stepped down to take over as athletic director on a full-time basis after assuming that role in July of 1982. He went on to become the driving force in forming HOCKEY EAST and served as the league's first director from 1984-87. In June of 1987, Lamoriello stepped down as PC's Athletics Director and HOCKEY EAST's director to become the President and General Manager of the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League, where he has led them to three Stanley Cup titles. Lamoriello was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 9, 2009 in Toronto and also was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 15, 2012. Currently, he serves as the General Manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs.





Burke (formerly Sable) was a member of the women’s basketball team from 1983-87. The Manasquan, N.J. native led the Friars in assists during three of her four seasons with the program and finished her career with 602 handouts. Burke is ranked second all-time at Providence in career assists and also ranks 10th all-time in career scoring, with 1,372 points. Burke was a three-time All-BIG EAST selection, including a member of the First Team as a senior in 1987. She also was honored as a KODAK District 1 All-America selection that same season. Burke has since been inducted into the Providence College Athletics Hall of Fame, and also was a recipient of the prestigious NCAA Silver Anniversary Award in 2012. Professionally, Burke is widely known as a pioneer in the world of television sports broadcasting. She is a versatile commentator who works a variety of ESPN assignments, including the NBA, women’s college basketball regular-season and NCAA Championship, men’s college basketball regular season and Championship Week, in addition to assignments for other ESPN properties. Since 2003, Burke has taken on additional roles and assignments for NBA coverage, including sideline reporter and game analyst during select ESPN NBA telecasts. She also serves as sideline reporter for NBA playoff games and the NBA Finals on ABC. In September of 2016, it was announced that Burke will significantly expand her NBA game analyst role starting with the 2016-17 season.





Wilson, who grew up in Riverside, R.I., played four years at Providence (1973-77). He was an All-America selection twice and a four-time All-ECAC selection. As a sophomore, he was named ECAC Player of the Year when he led the nation with 87 points (26 goals and 61 assists) in only 26 games. Wilson, a member of the Providence Athletic Hall of Fame, still holds the school records (and NCAA records for defensemen) in career points (250), assists (172), most points in a single season (87) and single-season assists (61). He has coached 1,401 NHL games and has 648 wins to his credit. He spent 18 seasons as a head coach in the NHL with stops in Toronto (2008-12), San Jose (2002-08), Washington (1997-02) and Anaheim (1993-97). On the international side, Wilson has been Team USA's head coach for some of its brightest moments, including leading Team USA to the silver medal at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games and to the championship in the inaugural World Cup of Hockey in 1996. Wilson also directed the U.S. Men's National Team that captured the bronze medal at the 1996 IIHF Men's World Championship in Vienna, Austria. In 2016, Wilson coached the Team USA World Junior squad to the bronze medal at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championships.





Granato, a native of Downers Grove, Ill., was the most dominant women’s hockey players to play for the Friars and still holds the all-time career points and goal scoring records. While at Providence, Granato was named ECAC Player of the Year for three consecutive seasons and was a four-time ECAC All-Star Team selection. She finished her career as a Friar with 256 points with 139 goals and 117 assists. Granato holds the top two spots as the single-season points leader with 84 in the 1992-93 season and 80 in the 1991-92 season. She also is the single-season leader in goals with 48 (1991-92) and assists 43 (1992-93). During her time at Providence, Granato led the team to two ECAC Championship titles. Since graduating from Providence College, Granato has gone on to captain the U.S team in the 1998 and 2002 Olympics, winning a gold and silver medals, respectively. She has been inducted into the Providence Athletics Hall of Fame and was the first woman to be inducted into the U.S.A. Hockey Hall of Fame and Hockey Hall of Fame.