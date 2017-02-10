P-Bruins Blanked for Just the Second Time This Season

P-Bruins news release...

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins fell to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Friday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center 1-0 in the first game of their home-and-home series. The P-Bruins were shutout for the second time this season, and both came at the hands of Sound Tigers goalie Jaroslav Halak. Malcolm Subban opposed the veteran Halak in what turned into a battle of the goaltenders.

The first period was a hard-hitting battle between two teams separated by just six points in the division, but despite a pair of power plays for each side the first 20 minutes were scoreless. Bridgeport had a golden chance in the second, but a great right post to left post leg save by Subban kept the Sound Tigers off the board. A late P-Bruin power play yielded nothing and the teams headed to the locker room scoreless through two.

Providence had golden chances alone in front of Halak, but veteran would not let anything by. Bridgeport finally broke the scoreless tie at 14:34 in the third period on Ryan Pulock’s 10th goal of the season. After Michael Dal Colle won a faceoff to Josh Ho-Sang, the puck was sent to Pulock at the right point. A missal of a slap-shot beat Subban top left corner for the game winner as Providence fell 1-0.

Subban stopped 24 of 25 shots while Halak stopped all 42 he faced. Providence was 0-3 on the power play and 4-4 on the penalty kill. The two teams complete their home-and-home tomorrow in Bridgeport at 7:05 pm before the P-Bruins complete their weekend Sunday at 3:05 pm with a home game vs Springfield.