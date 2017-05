By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by tractor-trailer in North Smithfield Saturday afternoon.

There was major traffic in the area of Route 146 south bound at Route 104 as police investigated and cleared the scene.

Officials are not releasing further information pending investigation.

ABC6 News will have more information as details unravel.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017