Fleming's Three Lifts Dartmouth Over Brown Men's Basketball

Brown University Press Release

Providence, R.I. - Senior Mike Fleming’s trey with 55 seconds remaining broke a 74-74 tie and lifted Dartmouth to a 77-74 win over Brown Saturday evening at the Pizzitola Sports Center. Brown falls to 11-13 overall, 2-6 in the Ivy League, while Dartmouth improves to 5-16, 2-6 in league play.

Trailing 74-66, with 3:53 left in the game, Brown went on an 8-0 tare and tied the game, 74-74, on layup by senior Tavon Blackmon (Upper Marlboro, MD) with 1:18 remaining. Fleming’s trey with 55 seconds left on the clock from the left corner were his only points of the half, finishing with a career high 17 points.

Bears sophomore Travis Fuller (Encinitas, CA) pulled down a rebound with 14 seconds left on the clock and Brown attacked the Big Green, hoping to catch Dartmouth in an unsettled situation. Brown had a chance to tie the game in the waning moments, but Fuller’s trey at the buzzer was off the mark.

"This was a really difficult loss," said Brown head coach Mike Martin. "We didn't get enough defensive stops in the second half. Dartmouth made some tough shots, but had too many easy opportunities, shooting 65-percent from the field in the last 20 minutes."

Senior Steven Spieth (Dallas, TX) turned in another strong performance for the Bears, scoring 21 points. Blackmon tossed in 15 of his 17 points in the second half and connected on 3-of-5 treys. Sophomore Obi Okolie (Ajax, Ontario) also scored in double figures for Brown with 13 points, while Fuller had nine points and a team high six rebounds.

Dartmouth was led by Evan Boudreaux, who scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, and completed the double-double with 13 rebounds, to help fuel the Big Green comeback.

Fleming hit on 5-of-7 field goals and 4-of-4 free throws in scoring 17 points for the Big Green, while Guilien Smith chipped in with 14 points.

The Bears led for over 18 minutes in the opening and by as many as eight points, 33-25, following two free throws by Spieth with 1:52 left in the half.

Dartmouth outscored the Bears 7-3 to end the half and trail, 36-32.

The Big Green continued to attack on offense to open the second half, taking a 37-36 lead on a five points by Boudreaux.

Dartmouth extended their lead to nine points, 55-46, on a trey by Ian Sistare with 13:01 remaining.

Brown pulled to within two points, 63-61, on a Blackmon trey, but Dartmouth quickly built the lead back up to eight points, 74-66, on a trey by Smith with 3:53 left in the game.

Brown is back in Providence again next weekend at the Pizzitola Sports Center, hosting Penn on Friday, February 17 at 8:00 pm, and Princeton on Saturday, February 18 at 6:00pm.