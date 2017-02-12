State's congressional delegation holding forum - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

State's congressional delegation holding forum

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ Rhode Island's congressional delegation has scheduled a town hall forum to give state residents a legislative update and answer their questions.

The forum with Democratic U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Democratic U.S. Reps. Jim Langevin and David Cicilline is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at East Providence High School.

Reed and Whitehouse have spoken out against a number of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees that Republicans have pushed through the Senate.

Members of the delegation have also opposed Trump's executive order on immigration that instituted a temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

They say they want to discuss a range of issues with constituents.

The event will be held in the high school's auditorium.

© The Associated Press WLNE-TV  2017

