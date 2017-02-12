Police identify the suspects in officer-involved shooting

news@abc6.com

Two suspects were taken to Rhode Island Hospital after an officer-involved shooting near the corner of Charles and Branch Ave in Providence Friday night.

The two suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Raymond Paiva and his 21-year-old girlfriend Selena Martinez.

The couple is wanted by Bristol police for their alleged involvement in the death of Paiva's grandmother.

Police encountered the suspect's vehicle in Providence just before 10 p.m. Friday and were involved in a short chase before Paiva crashed his car into a snowbank. When officers exited their car, shots rang out.

Col. Hugh Clements said there were circumstances that lead the officers to believe there was a perceived threat so police discharged their firearms into the vehicle.

The officers who fired on the car have been identified as Taylor Britto, a 10 year veteran of the force and Sgt. Curt Desautels a 20 year veteran of Providence Police.

Each officer fired several shots into the car. The suspects did not return fire and no gun was found on scene.

Police shut down this section of Branch Avenue for nearly 24 hours to investigate. The Attorney Generals office and the State Police are assisting with the investigation.

Paiva remains in serious condition at Rhode Island Hospital. His girlfriend was treated and released but remains in police custody. Both are expected to be charged for their connection to the Bristol homicide.

