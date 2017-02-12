Bruins Blank Canadiens 4-0, Cassidy Improves To 3-0 As Boston Co - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bruins Blank Canadiens 4-0, Cassidy Improves To 3-0 As Boston Coach

By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press

       BOSTON (AP) - Tuukka Rask posted his first career regular-season home win over Montreal by making 25 saves for his sixth shutout, 39-year-old Zdeno Chara had an impressive move on his short-handed goal and the Boston Bruins improved to 3-0 under interim coach Bruce Cassidy with a 4-0 victory over the Canadiens on Sunday night.

        Adam McQuaid, David Krejci and Frank Vatrano also scored for Boston, which won for the sixth time in eight games. Rask entered 0-9-3 at TD Garden during the regular season against Montreal.

        Cassidy replaced fired coach Claude Julien earlier in the week. Julien was in his 10th season with the team and led them to the 2011 Stanley Cup.

        Carey Price had 32 saves for the Canadiens, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

        AP-WF-02-13-17 0324GMT
 

