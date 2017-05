By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. — Another significant round of flight cancellations at both Logan and T.F. Green airports Monday morning.

According to flightaware.com, Logan Airport cancelled over 300 flights ahead of Monday’s winter storm.

At T.F. Green, 16 flights are currently cancelled.

Passengers are encouraged to check their flight schedules before heading out to the airport.

