BOSTON, MASS. — The nasty weather has delayed Aaron Hernandez’s upcoming double-murder trial.

Jury selection was slated to get underway Monday, but the judge postponed it to Tuesday.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of killing two men outside a nightclub back in 2012.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.

