Officials try to fix a damaged dam's spillway

Officials try to fix a damaged dam’s spillway

By: The Associated Press

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Nearly 200,000 people remain under evacuation orders as California authorities try to fix erosion of the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam in Northern California.

The nation’s tallest dam could unleash uncontrolled flood waters if it fails.

Lake Oroville had water levels so high that an emergency spillway was used Saturday for the first time in almost 50 years after its main spillway was damaged during recent heavy rain.

