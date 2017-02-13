Pedestrian killed by snowplow outside of VA hospital

By: News Staff

BEDFORD, MASS. – A 60-year-old male was hit and killed by a snow plow Sunday night at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital.

Officials say the man was hit by the plow truck as it was backing up. The truck’s driver called 911, and rescuers found the male in traumatic arrest.

The victim was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim is believed to be a resident of the VA facility. His name has not been released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

