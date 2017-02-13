Man robbed outside of Seekonk convenience store

By: News Staff

SEEKONK, MASS. – Seekonk Police responded to Crossroads Convenience Store early Friday morning after reports of a breaking and entering.

A Seekonk man reported that his vehicle had been broken into while he was inside the store. The victim left his vehicle unattended and unlocked while he was inside for about ten minutes.

When the victim went back into his car, he realized a back pack was taken from his passenger seat.

A light-colored Cadillac was seen leaving the parking lot and traveling south on Fall River Avenue.

A review of security video confirmed the description of the suspect’s vehicle. The Cadillac can be seen driving into the parking lot and parking by a gas pump. A male then exited the vehicle and approached the victim’s car. The suspect is then seen opening the victim’s door, reaching inside, and emerging with the back pack.

Police advise drivers to lock their cars whenever they are left unattended. Unlocked vehicles are often broken into in driveways and in parking lots, regardless of foot traffic. Added caution should be taken during the winter months when vehicles are often left running while unattended.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Seekonk Police via their business line at 508-336-8123 or Tip Line at 508-336-7027 ext 9.

