Cranston East student threat under investigation

By: News Staff

news @abc6.com

CRANSTON, R.I. — Police are investigating a reported threat to Cranston East High School made by a student on social media.

In the Facebook post, the student threatened to shoot up the school Monday morning.

Police were notified of the post Sunday night by students and school resource officers.

They have contacted the student who made the threat.

Authorities tell ABC6 News that so far no charges have been filed against the young man.

The student is not allowed at the school pending the investigation

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017