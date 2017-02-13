Congressman aims to block funding for Northeast rail plan - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Congressman aims to block funding for Northeast rail plan

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

A Connecticut congressman says a proposed new Amtrak line that would speed up rail travel between Boston and New York City would butcher the shoreline towns it cuts through and he'll work to block any funding to build it.              

Federal railroad regulators are considering proposed changes for Amtrak's Boston-to-Washington Northeast Corridor route.

One recommendation would create a straighter route for high-speed trains through coastal eastern Connecticut and southwest Rhode Island.              

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, a Connecticut Democrat, said Monday that he expressed vehement opposition to the plan to the House Appropriations Committee, whose members would have to sign off on funding for the project. Courtney says it's a “pre-emptive strike.”              

He says Connecticut's congressional delegation will make sure no funding moves forward.              

Some Rhode Island lawmakers also oppose the plan.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.