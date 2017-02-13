UPDATE: Man found dead in snow in Massachusetts had been shot - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Man found dead in snow in Massachusetts had been shot

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

LYNN, M.A. - Authorities say the victim found dead in the snow in Massachusetts by a man using a snowblower during this week's storm had been shot.              

Lynn police received a 911 call at about 5 a.m. Monday from a resident who found the body.             

Responding officers found 38-year-old Carlos Aponte dead in the snow with what were described as “visible injuries” to the upper chest and lower neck, although they could not immediately determine if he had been stabbed or shot.              

The Essex district attorney said Tuesday that Aponte had been shot.              

Police had been called to the area about an hour before the body was found, but did not find anything out of the ordinary.             

The death remains under investigation.

