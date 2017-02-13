Portsmouth man sentenced to prison for distributing child pornog - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Portsmouth man sentenced to prison for distributing child pornography

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Adam C. Cobb, 48, of Portsmouth, was sentenced on Monday to five years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

During the sentencing, Cobb was ordered to serve ten years supervised release upon completing his prison term. He also was ordered to pay a fine of $25,000.

Cobb pleaded guilty in February of 2016 to one count of distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported Cobb to the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after he uploaded images of child pornography to Tumblr.com. An investigation confirmed that the internet address at Cobb’s Portsmouth residence was the address used to upload the images.

In March of 2015, officials executed a search warrant of Cobb’s residence and seized various digital media, computers, and cell phones. The following day, a cell phone was seized from Cobb at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport after he traveled to the U.S. from Tokyo, Japan.

Upon search of Cobb’s digital media, photos and videos of child pornography involving two juvenile females was found.

Cobb was arrested in April of 2015. He has been detained in federal custody since December of 2015, after the court revoked his release on $1,000,000 surety bond after he admitted to violating the terms of his pre-trial release.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.