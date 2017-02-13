Refugee families from Iraq, Somalia settle in Rhode Island

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Two refugee families have resettled in Rhode Island after a federal appeals court refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's attempted travel ban.

A family of six from Iraq and a family of three from Somalia arrived on Friday night.

The Providence Journal reports the families are the first that Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island has resettled since the appeals court on Thursday upheld a ruling that temporarily blocks the enforcement of the Republican's travel ban.

Additionally, a Syrian refugee is expected to arrive Monday. Three Somali brothers and a mother and child from the Congo will arrive on Tuesday.

The director of Dorcas says Trump's executive order has also caused an uptick in applications for citizenship by immigrants who are in the country legally.

