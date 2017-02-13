Refugee families from Iraq, Somalia settle in Rhode Island - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Refugee families from Iraq, Somalia settle in Rhode Island

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Two refugee families have resettled in Rhode Island after a federal appeals court refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's attempted travel ban.

A family of six from Iraq and a family of three from Somalia arrived on Friday night.

The Providence Journal reports the families are the first that Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island has resettled since the appeals court on Thursday upheld a ruling that temporarily blocks the enforcement of the Republican's travel ban.

Additionally, a Syrian refugee is expected to arrive Monday. Three Somali brothers and a mother and child from the Congo will arrive on Tuesday.

The director of Dorcas says Trump's executive order has also caused an uptick in applications for citizenship by immigrants who are in the country legally.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.