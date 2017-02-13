Warwick Police seek help to identify 'Sharpie Swindler'

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. - The Warwick Police Department is seeking the public’s help on Monday, to identify a man officers are calling ‘The Sharpie Swindler.’

According to a post on the Warwick Police Facebook page, the unidentified male suspect stole over $100 worth of Sharpie paraphernalia from the Hobby Lobby on Bald Hill Road on January, 18th, 2017.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area on a bicycle.

Anyone with information leading to the identification and apprehension of the suspect is encouraged to call the Warwick Police Department at 401-468-4200.

