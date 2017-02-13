Warwick Police seek help to identify 'Sharpie Swindler' - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Warwick Police seek help to identify 'Sharpie Swindler'

Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department.
Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department. Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department.
Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department. Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department.

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. - The Warwick Police Department is seeking the public’s help on Monday, to identify a man officers are calling ‘The Sharpie Swindler.’

According to a post on the Warwick Police Facebook page, the unidentified male suspect stole over $100 worth of Sharpie paraphernalia from the Hobby Lobby on Bald Hill Road on January, 18th, 2017.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area on a bicycle.

Anyone with information leading to the identification and apprehension of the suspect is encouraged to call the Warwick Police Department at 401-468-4200.

