Trump 'evaluating the situation' involving Flynn, Russia

Trump 'evaluating the situation' involving Flynn, Russia

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The White House says President Donald Trump is “evaluating the situation” involving his national security adviser Michael Flynn.          

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer says the president is speaking with Vice President Mike Pence and others about the matter.              

Pence publicly vouched that Flynn did not discuss sanctions with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. before the inauguration.

But Flynn has since told the White House sanctions may have come up.           

Trump has said nothing publicly about Flynn since the Washington Post reported last week that Flynn did discuss sanctions with the Russian official. 

