Cheeses recalled due to Listeria concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Rhode Island Department of Health revealed Monday that MDS Foods Inc. has recalled a variety of cheese products after some were contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

The cheese was sold under several brand names including Amish Classics, Deli Readi, Deli Made EZ, Meijer, Lipari Old Tyme, Deli Made EZ, and Duck Deli. The types of cheeses include colby, cheddar, and swiss.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weak immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers who have bought any of these products are urged to not eat them and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions may contact MDS Foods Customer Service at 330-879-9780.

