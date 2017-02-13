UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to Bristol homicide

By: Rebecca Turco

BRISTOL, R.I.—The Bristol Police Department announced on Tuesday the arrest of 24-year-old Raymond Paiva, of Sowams Dr Bristol, for the death of his grandmother, Eudora Gustafson.

Gustafson’s death has been under investigation after she was found deceased at her home on Sowams Dr, on February 10th, 2017.

Authorities say an arrest warrant was put out for Paiva for the charge of murder after findings in the investigation. He was arraigned on February 14th, 2017 by Judge William C. Clifton at Rhode Island Hospital.

Paiva was held without bail, and his custody was transferred to the Rhode Island Sheriffs Department. He will remain in the ACI upon being discharged at Rhode Island Hospital.

The investigation is still on-going in conjunction with the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office. Eudora Gustafson’s cause of death is pending results at this time from the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

The other person shot Friday night by Providence police officers, Selena Martinez appeared in court Monday on crutches.

Providence Police say they found Martinez and her husband Raymond Paiva in a stolen car with stolen goods. Area departments had been looking for them as part of a murder investigation out of Bristol.

Police opened fire. Paiva was injured worse than Martinez. Both were sent to the hospital. No weapons were found on either of them.

Martinez faces five charges involving possession of stolen items and conspiracy to possess those items. Three of those charges are felonies.

Paiva is due back in court in May.

