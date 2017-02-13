Rhode Island governor seeks 38 Studios investigation records - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island governor seeks 38 Studios investigation records

Gov. Gina Raimondo Gov. Gina Raimondo

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is asking a court to release grand jury documents from a criminal investigation into the state's failed deal with former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling's video game company.              

The Democratic governor filed the formal petition on Monday in state Superior Court.              

Raimondo says there's an “extraordinary public interest” n the state's deal with 38 Studios and its consequences.              

The company moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in 2010 in exchange for a $75 million loan guarantee, then went bankrupt.              

A years-long state criminal investigation did not result in any charges.              

Raimondo has said she would seek the grand jury documents after the state's civil lawsuit to recover lost money had concluded.

That ended Friday when a judge approved a settlement with the final defendant.

