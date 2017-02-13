Lock your cars, Seekonk Police seek thief

By: News Staff

SEEKONK, M.A. – The Seekonk Police Department is encouraging motorists to lock their doors Monday evening, after announcing they are seeking help to identify a man wanted for larceny at a local convenience store.

Authorities say on February 10th, 2017, officers responded to Crossroad Convenience Store on Fall River Avenue around 5:04 a.m., for the report of a breaking and entering.

Upon arrival, the victim explained to officers that he arrived at the store and left his car unattended and unlocked for about ten minutes while he went inside, and upon his return he found his backpack missing from the passenger seat.

According to police, the victim reported seeing a light-colored Cadillac leave the parking lot and travel south on Fall River Avenue.

Officers were able to obtain security footage showing a man in a light-colored Cadillac pulling into the lot where he parked at a gas pump.

The footage showed the suspect walk up to the unattended vehicle, open the door, and take the backpack.

Anyone with information leading the identification and apprehension of the larceny suspect is encouraged to call the Seekonk Police Department at (508) 336-8123.

