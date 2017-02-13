Mnuchin sworn in as treasury secretary - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Mnuchin sworn in as treasury secretary

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Steven Mnuchin has been sworn in as the next treasury secretary.        

Mnuchin took the oath of office in the Oval Office Monday night.        

President Donald Trump says that Mnuchin spent his entire career making money in the private sector and now will go to work for the American taxpayer.      

Trump says Americans should know that "our nation's financial system is truly in great hands."        

Mnuchin was confirmed by the Senate late Monday despite strong objections from Democrats who said the former banker made much of his fortune by foreclosing on struggling homeowners during the financial crisis.        

Republicans say Mnuchin's background in finance makes him well qualified for the job.

