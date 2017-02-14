Coventry sidewalk snow removal meeting

By: News Staff

COVENTRY, R.I. — The town of Coventry discussed a new ordinance Monday that required residents to clear snow off the sidewalks.

Residents caring for a building or lot bordering a street would need to clear the snow within four hours of daylight after snow fall.

The ordinance has been in the works for over a year.

Town council president Glenford Shibley discussed the feasibility of enforcing the ordinance.

“It’s just too many homes...not enough police officers...to me I don’t believe it’s enforceable,” said Shibley.

Shibley went on to say that the current ordinance requires clearing around fire hydrants, but said nothing about clearing the sidewalks.

