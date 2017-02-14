Coventry sidewalk snow removal meeting - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Coventry sidewalk snow removal meeting

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

COVENTRY, R.I. — The town of Coventry discussed a new ordinance Monday that required residents to clear snow off the sidewalks.

Residents caring for a building or lot bordering a street would need to clear the snow within four hours of daylight after snow fall.

The ordinance has been in the works for over a year.

Town council president Glenford Shibley discussed the feasibility of enforcing the ordinance.

“It’s just too many homes...not enough police officers...to me I don’t believe it’s enforceable,” said Shibley.

Shibley went on to say that the current ordinance requires clearing around fire hydrants, but said nothing about clearing the sidewalks.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.