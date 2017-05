By: News Staff

FOXBORO, Mass. — Are you still looking for that perfect Valentine’s Day card for the football fan in your life?

Do not worry, The New England Patriots are here to help!

On Monday, The Patriots tweeted two “super” Valentine’s Day cards.

One card showed Julian Edelman’s game winning catch saying: “You’re quite the catch!”

And the other featured none other than Tom Brady with the sentiment “I’ll always come back to you.”

