Gilmore’s Flower Shop prepares for Valentine’s rush

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Gilmore’s Flower Shop is gearing up for their 80th Valentine’s Day.

The family owned East Providence flower shop began preparations last week by processing all the flowers needed to create special bouquet designs for their customers.

Six additional trucks will be deployed Tuesday to get deliveries out to customers.

The store’s manager Donna Muldoon says the weekend snow did not put a damper on any preparations.

She is looking forward to Tuesday’s rush.

“I expect a crazy situation, but it’ll be a lot of fun. We’ll have people on the phones, we’ll have many come in off the floor. Sometimes this whole showroom’s full of people, which is a lot of fun. So we expect probably several hundred coming through,” said Muldoon.

Muldoon recommends that customers arrive early to get the most options. And of course, it should be no surprise that the store’s most popular bouquet is a classic dozen red roses.

