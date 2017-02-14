Rhode Island State Police cracking down on driver safety - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island State Police cracking down on driver safety

By: News Staff

SCITUATE, R.I. — Rhode Island State Police will be cracking down on driving violations following six deadly crashes in the past month.

Most of the accidents, including Monday’s plow accident, occurred in South County.

Colonel Ann Assumpico has added additional patrols to the area and is asking troopers to increase their enforcement of motor vehicle laws.

So far, nine people have died this year because of car crashes including six drivers and three pedestrians. That is more than double the same period last year.

