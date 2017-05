By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Big news for musical theatre fans: “Hamilton” is coming to Providence.

PPAC announced Tuesday morning the new season of shows. “Hamilton” is the headliner, but not until the 2018-2019 season.

However, some other notable performances coming for this season include “Something Rotten,” “Fun home,” “Finding Neverland,” and the return of “Les Miserables” and “Kinky Boots.”

