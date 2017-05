By: News Staff

JOHNSTON, R.I. — A Johnston father has been charged with child abuse, according to Johnston police.

Authorities say a 4-month-old was brought to the hospital by his parent and an exam found that he had 7 fractures to both of his legs and some blunt trauma to his abdomen.

The baby is in DCYF custody and the father, 21-year-old Jean Koury Diaz de la Rosa, was arraigned at Kent County Tuesday morning and was charged with first degree child abuse.

